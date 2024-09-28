Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EHC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.92. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,432,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after buying an additional 314,488 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 275.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after buying an additional 709,593 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

