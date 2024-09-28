EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENS. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $101.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89. EnerSys has a one year low of $83.27 and a one year high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,761,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,747,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EnerSys by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 315,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

