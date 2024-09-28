EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.32.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $199.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.95. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

