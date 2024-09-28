Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corning Incorporated’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Corning in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

