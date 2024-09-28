Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.27.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.25. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000,000 after buying an additional 1,920,439 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,466,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,788,000 after buying an additional 1,066,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

