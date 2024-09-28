Etsy, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Etsy in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will earn $5.16 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2028 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETSY. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.02. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $50.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 304.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,402,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 1,055,296 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Etsy by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,920,000 after acquiring an additional 952,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,623,000 after purchasing an additional 734,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 14.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,964,000 after acquiring an additional 721,454 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 52.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,875,000 after acquiring an additional 721,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.