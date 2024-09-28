Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of EVOK opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 86.74% and a negative return on equity of 964.25%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

