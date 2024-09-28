Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Exxaro Resources Stock Performance

Exxaro Resources stock remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Friday. Exxaro Resources has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, and renewable energy businesses in South Africa, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

