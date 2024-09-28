Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Exxaro Resources Stock Performance
Exxaro Resources stock remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Friday. Exxaro Resources has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.
About Exxaro Resources
