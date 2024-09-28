F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Short Interest Up 166.7% in September

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in F/m Opportunistic Income ETF stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. F M Investments LLC owned about 9.50% of F/m Opportunistic Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ XFIX opened at $53.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $53.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2277 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.

