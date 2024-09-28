First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Down 54.4% in September

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the August 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 223.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Performance

FPF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,059. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

