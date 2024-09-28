First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Up 144.0% in September

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $4,527,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $269,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $107.74.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

