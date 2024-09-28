Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
BDL stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $34.31.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.05%.
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
