Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $255.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

FLUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.45.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 2.3 %

FLUT opened at $238.33 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $252.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.99.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $29,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $7,319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $70,371,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

