Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) PT Raised to $9.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FHTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $517.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.11. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foghorn Therapeutics news, insider Carlos Costa sold 35,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $358,990.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,481,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,338,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 107,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 568,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 288,088 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

