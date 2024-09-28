Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, an increase of 128.5% from the August 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fortescue Stock Performance

Shares of FSUGY stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. Fortescue has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $39.76.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

