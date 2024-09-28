FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $41.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $42.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,913 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,706,000 after purchasing an additional 597,450 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,577,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,816,000 after purchasing an additional 481,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,180,000 after acquiring an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 25.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,420,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,208,000 after acquiring an additional 492,467 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

