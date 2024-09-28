FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.10. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $177.00 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,247,000 after buying an additional 149,722 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after buying an additional 97,244 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 330,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

