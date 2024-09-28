FY2024 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Cut by Zacks Research

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.
Get Our Latest Report on Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of KNX opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.
Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Knight-Swift Transportation
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.