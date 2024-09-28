FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Alcoa by 15.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Alcoa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.