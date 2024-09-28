FY2025 EPS Estimates for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Lifted by Analyst

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Oceaneering International in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OII. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 111,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $252,711.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $252,711.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,782.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

