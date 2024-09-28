GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GEV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $261.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.48.

NYSE GEV opened at $249.84 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $258.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.60.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

