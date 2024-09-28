GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $202.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.48.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $249.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.60. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $258.64.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

