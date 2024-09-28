GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.26 on Thursday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.
Institutional Trading of GEE Group
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
