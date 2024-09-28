GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.26 on Thursday. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in GEE Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 150,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GEE Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 176,043 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

