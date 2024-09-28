Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0382 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GENT opened at $10.43 on Friday. Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36.
