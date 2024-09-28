Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark cut Global Atomic from a market perform rating to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Global Atomic Trading Up 0.7 %
Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.31 million for the quarter. Global Atomic had a negative net margin of 182.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Rein Arnold Lehari sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$60,828.00. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
About Global Atomic
Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.
