Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 7th

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Global Indemnity Group has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $445.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on GBLI

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.