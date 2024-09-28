Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 7th

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Global Indemnity Group has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $445.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on GBLI
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.