Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the August 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 436.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLOU stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.61. 352,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,076. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $414.47 million, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

