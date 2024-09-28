GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.10 on October 16th

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHGGet Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Price Performance

Shares of GHG opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $327.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.50.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 16.34%.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group



GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

