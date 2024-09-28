Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $430.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $285.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPI. Stephens started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $396.80.

NYSE:GPI opened at $386.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.54. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $228.84 and a 1-year high of $393.93.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,923,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,004,000 after buying an additional 115,143 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,562,000. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% during the first quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 76,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,296,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

