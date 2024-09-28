Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 1.1 %

OMAB stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The business had revenue of $203.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

