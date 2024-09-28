Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.
Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $192,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 5,610 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $192,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 2,500 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,402. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,897 shares of company stock worth $567,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Guaranty Bancshares
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guaranty Bancshares
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.