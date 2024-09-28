Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $394.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 5,610 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $192,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 2,500 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,378,402. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,897 shares of company stock worth $567,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTY. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

