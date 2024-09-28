Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 164.5% from the August 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GUG. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 245,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31,212 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 19,828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GUG opened at $16.29 on Friday. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

