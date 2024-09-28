Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 2,186 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $23,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,148,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,578,520.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE HGTY opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. Research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

