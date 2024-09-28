Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $5.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.
Several analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
Shares of HBI stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 1.57. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hanesbrands
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.