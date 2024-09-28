Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $5.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HBI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,542,000 after buying an additional 1,362,140 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.7% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 29,197,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206,007 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 16,329,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,506,000 after purchasing an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,661,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,308 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,834,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 183,069 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 1.57. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.