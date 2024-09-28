Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.65 Per Share

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Hansard Global stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52. Hansard Global has a 1-year low of GBX 37.20 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.70 ($0.72).

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

