HC Wainwright Raises Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $12.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Zymeworks stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $878.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Zymeworks has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $13.27.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 179.42%. The company had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 11.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 11.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

