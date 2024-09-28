Heron Therapeutics’ (HRTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,460.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 568,238 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 369.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 286,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

