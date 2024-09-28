Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HPE. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.31.

NYSE HPE opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at $34,680,400.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 517,734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after acquiring an additional 475,397 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,356,000 after acquiring an additional 196,112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

