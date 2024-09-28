Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Up 92.8% in September

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,030,000 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the August 31st total of 20,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.0 %

HPE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. 10,396,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,995,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

