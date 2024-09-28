Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 million, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 0.58. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hudson Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

