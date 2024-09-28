Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $120,708.40 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $120,708.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $2,367,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 475 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $83,305.50.

Impinj Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PI opened at $213.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.71. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.39 and a twelve month high of $220.17.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $1,569,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $68,211,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Impinj

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.