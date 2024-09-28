Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 206.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -683.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

