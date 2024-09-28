Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (OCTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.5461 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October stock remained flat at $24.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (OCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

