Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (LAPR) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 4th

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:LAPR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
NYSEARCA LAPR remained flat at $25.18 on Friday. Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $25.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.08.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile
