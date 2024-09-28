Insider Buying: Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Buys £14,833.28 in Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Blair acquired 8,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,833.28 ($19,862.45).

Stephen Blair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dialight alerts:

On Friday, September 13th, Stephen Blair bought 5,756 shares of Dialight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £12,835.88 ($17,187.84).

On Thursday, August 29th, Stephen Blair purchased 23,948 shares of Dialight stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £49,572.36 ($66,379.70).

On Friday, August 9th, Stephen Blair acquired 18,905 shares of Dialight stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £32,705.65 ($43,794.39).

Dialight Price Performance

DIA opened at GBX 182 ($2.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.49 million, a PE ratio of -606.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 204.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 187.72. Dialight plc has a 52-week low of GBX 135 ($1.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 275.64 ($3.69).

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.