Insider Buying: Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Insider Acquires A$107,700.00 in Stock

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) insider Glen Richards acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,700.00 ($73,767.12).
Peoplein Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.34.
About Peoplein
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Peoplein
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Peoplein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoplein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.