Insider Buying: Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Insider Acquires A$107,700.00 in Stock

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) insider Glen Richards acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.72 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,700.00 ($73,767.12).

Peoplein Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.34.

Get Peoplein alerts:

About Peoplein

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Peoplein Limited engages in the provision of workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing service in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, contracting, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoplein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoplein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.