Insider Selling: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Senior Officer Sells 7,712 Shares of Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$59,382.40.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.72. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.84 and a 1-year high of C$12.85.
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.48) by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$92.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.70 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.
