Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) President Sells $3,203,489.28 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRWD opened at $285.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.17. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.86 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

