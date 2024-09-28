Insider Selling: Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Major Shareholder Sells $2,313,698,661.30 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $170.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.52. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Johnson Rice downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 412 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.