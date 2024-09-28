Insider Selling: Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Director Sells 1,331 Shares of Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) Director Steven L. Berman sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $154,462.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,120,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $113.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.73.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DORM shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dorman Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,032,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $292,282,000 after buying an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $94,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 119,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $23,298,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 227,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.